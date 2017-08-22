It has been reported that Pop superstar singer Justin Bieber’s close relationship with his pastor is causing him to distance himself from certain people in his life which includes World Champion Professional Fighter, Floyd Mayweather.

via TMZ:

Sources connected to both Justin and Floyd tell us, the folks at the Hillsong Church have been counseling Justin for months on taking a hard look at his friends and pulling back from those who are bad influences.

We’re told church pastors did not single out Floyd as a bad influence, but Justin decided on his own he needed some distance. Our sources say Justin didn’t want a clean break from Floyd, he just wanted to “reset boundaries” … walling himself off from things like Floyd’s obsession with strip clubs.

Justin unfollowed Floyd on Instagram as part of the resetting of boundaries, and our sources say Floyd went “insane, nuclear.” He lashed out at Justin, called him a “traitor” because Floyd had stuck with Justin during his meltdown when everyone was attacking Bieber.

Sources connected with Floyd say the boxer continues to be incensed (enraged) at Justin … screaming incensed.

Now it makes sense why Justin curiously told our photog last week he didn’t think Floyd would knock Conor McGregor out at next Saturday’s fight.

We’re told Justin will likely be a no-show at the fight.