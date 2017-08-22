During a rally in Atlanta last Saturday (August 19) fueled by disdain for President Donald Trump’s seeming embrace of some white nationalists participating in “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, VA, protesters rewrote the hook to Ludacris smash hit “Move B****” to fit their mission statement.

The protesters began chanting “Move Trump, Get out of the way” as part of their rallying cry. In response, Ludacris posted a video of protesters on his Instagram page with #MoveTrump. Check it out below: