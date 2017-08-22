Mark Wahlberg is leading Forbes’ 2017 Highest Paid Actors list with $68 million pre-tax in a year scoring period. The critically acclaimed film, Transformers: Last Knight, allowed Wahlberg to top the list.

This means that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s reign as the highest paid actor has come to an end.. However, The Rock continues to raking in $65 million thanks to his roles in Baywatch, HBO’s Ballers, and the forthcoming Jumanji.

Vin Diesel trails behind The Rock, followed by Adam Sandler, then Jackie Chan. Check out the full list below.