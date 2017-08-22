Less than 24 hours after releasing the “Rake It Up” visuals exclusively on Tidal with Yo Gotti, Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to announce that she will be collaborating with MAC Cosmestics again.

Nicki promised that this partnership is a first of its kind, but until it’s released in 2018 we can cop her forthcoming lipstick collection #NickiNude. What could this surprise be?

I'll release these #NickiNudes in September, in preparation for my big surprise announcement with M•A•C ~ @maccosmetics #MACxNickiMinaj 💋 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Nicki has previously released three lipsticks with MAC: Pink Friday in 2010, Viva Glam Nicki 1 in 2012 and Viva Glam Nicki 3 in 2013. #NickiNudes are priced at $18 and will be global this Fall.