Nike sportswear is set to collaborate with Drake’s bestie and UK rapper, Skepta on a Nike Air Max 97 to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of Air Max. Being close friends with the OVO family he is becoming one of the biggest global rappers in the game and in the UK. After coming off a successful Nike Air Max BW “Blacklisted” release he is ready to step back into the creative process with Nike sportswear.

The release is right around the corner and more information and where to cop the kicks should be available in the coming weeks. The only details we have is that the shoe colorway is multi-colored and black with vivid sulfur.

The release date is scheduled for September 2nd. Check out images of Skepta’s Nike Air Max 97 Ultra ’17 provided by the tweet below.