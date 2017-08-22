II Step’s video “Without You” feat. LdNs taps into a universal emotion. It exemplifies some of the internal and external struggles experienced when in a meaningful relationship. The video is a visual representation of a situation where there is a fracture and recovery in a relationship
between two people who love each other. Be sure to check out the new EP from II Step titled ‘The Great Light Hope’.
On The Rise: Check Out II Step’s “Without You: Visual Feat. LdNs
