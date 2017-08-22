Upcoming artist and songwriter Dyson Alexander is rising out of Northern Virginia bringing a new refreshing sound. With a style and swag of his own, the young heartthrob is currently promoting his cuffing season anthem, “Tap My Phone” off his first official EP. The video shows Dyson on a rooftop spittin’ realness directed towards a girl of his interest who he wants to see more of. This up-tempo catchy record with hook: “all you gotta do is tap my phone-yeah!/I don’t want you to feel alone-yeah!” sure to be an official banger, viewers tune in to the full video above!

Read more below about what he’s been up to with his music, who inspires him, and what sets him apart from the rest!

Q: Describe your sound & style?

A: “My sound, it can’t be compared to nobody else. It’s different, just the way I come with the flows. I just try to stay as versatile as possible.”

Q: How do you feel about your accomplishments so far as an artist?

A: “I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot for at least a young artist my age. Almost everything I’ve dropped has hit radio.”

Q: What prominent or upcoming artist would you say inspire you?

A: “Chris Brown, PNB Rock, Ty Dolla $, Trey Songz, they’re just great and I think it’s dope how PNB Rock flows, and Ty Dolla $ just makes classics, Chris Brown music is timeless, same with Trey Songz.”

Q: What do you hope your fans learn or take from your music?

A: “Have fun foreal, love the females, and be drama free.”

Q: What would you say sets you apart from the many others in this rap game?

A: “Nobody look like me when I walk by, I gotta that superstar feel. And my sound I don’t sound like nobody. I make my type of music. I make music specifically for the females, I’m not in all that other sh*t people into. I just stay in my own lane.”