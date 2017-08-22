Fooly Paris is a multi-talented 24-year-old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He models, he’s a stylist, and he raps at the same damn time. He belongs to Members Only and VeryRare, a group owned by Ski Mask the Slump God.

Fooly has a self-proclaimed icy flows, that he compares to drinking a cup of diamonds. You can witness this icy flow on his new track, “Fooly and the Beast”. It kicks off with a sound byte from SpongeBob Square Pants then Fooly jumps into his sharp, quick bars.

Press play to listen to “Fooly and the Beast”.