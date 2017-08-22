On the Rise: Toni GotMoves is Living it Up

Toni GotMoves is back with a new single titled “Live It Up”. Toni said that the song explains, “what it is like being apart of the fast life/night life which includes activities that go on at certain hours of the day. Flashy lifestyles, living it up with friends, traveling, money, cars and lastly beautiful women”.

Toni is apart of an entertainment group with his brother Warren Wint called MWT Entertainment. They got a fire track out called “Work”.

“Live It Up” is the beginning of the rollout Toni got scheduled for Fall. Click here to listen to “Live It Up” on iTunes.