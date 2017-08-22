This is the record that allows you to better understand where Tony Mike comes from with lines like, “I was raised in the Garden, it’s a lot of shade in the Garden / I know they wanna stop this, funny how they treat you when you gone”.

Tony explores his growth as an artist on this track as he gracefully cuts through the gritty beat with autotune. He honestly shares “the lessons [he] learned as an upcoming artist from the dirt of The Garden, not every part is pretty in The Garden”.

Check out Tony’s new song “Paradise” below.