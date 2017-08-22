Slum Village’s Young RJ recently debuted his latest single “Issues”, a record that features Chicagoan BJ the Chicago Kid.

Now, the independent artist has dropped visuals to accompany the track, with the storyline being directed by Diego Cruz.

The video gets real about the different “Issues” all different people from all walks of like face. Cruz says they wanted to take the opportunity to showcase different “issues” we all face, as adversity doesn’t discriminate.

“I asked Young RJ if I could film this video depicting the problems and issues of multiple backgrounds, I was honored he allowed me to do it.”

RJ was down for the concept, saying using a story such as this to display such a serious subject was something he felt was timely and needed.



“In my vast travels around the world I now realize, 16 bars can affect people’s lives in many ways,” Young RJ said in a statement. “Everyone is experiencing the same problems and have the same issues”

Get into the visuals for the track below, and be on the lookout for Young RJ’s full length project Blaq RoyalT slated to drop in October.

