Buffalo, NY’s own Christopher Michael Moscato,known simply as Short Moscato,has released his highly anticipated full length project, My First Pair of Slippers.

The Hip-Hop artist and producer has been linked with some pretty major names in the industry, having opened and toured with acts such as The Internet, Naughty By Nature, Freddie GibbsGZA/Genius and Watsky to name a few.

Influenced by an array of genres and music style’s, Moscato’s own style has been described as “golden age ethereal” & “psychedelic boom bap” with new school flare.

With this sophomore project, the 11-track effort features some verses from Moscato’s friends in the game, including Billie Essco, HOP HOP, Little Cake & Illusive with production from Wza, S’likedat, Scheme, Vice Versa, Program and more.



Dedicated to his mother and godmother, who is currently battling ALS, the album title is a reflection of his earliest and most fond memory: his mother giving him his first pair of Donald Duck house slippers. With the album being transparent and coming of age, Moscato felt a intimate memory was the perfect way to title this perfect project.



Stream the full album below and stay tuned for visuals from the project to come soon.