For all the fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things – we’ve got some good news. Even though Season 2 is scheduled to hit the streaming platform on October 27th, it has been confirmed that the show will be renewed for season (chapter?) three.

Vulture has recently dropped a major feature about the show including interviews with the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers. For many, the news that Stranger Things appears to be already set for a third season was immediately grasped, but it’s this quote from Ross Duffer that has everyone much more intrigued. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” he told Vulture.

Check out the trailer for season 2 below: