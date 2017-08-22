GoldLink has dropped the video for his latest single “Meditation,” featuring cameos from Jazmine Sullivan and Ray J.

The visual for the KAYTRANADA-produced cut takes place at a party packed with people. Here GoldLink spots his dream girl, only to watch her walk away with her boyfriend as he attempts to pursue. The video follows him on his pursuit, while Sullivan sings the chorus in a bathroom full of women. Ray J makes an appearance while getting a haircut in the midst of it all.

But the pursuit gets dangerous quick. Watch the video for “Meditation” below.