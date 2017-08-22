Spoilers ahead

The penultimate episode of Power‘s fourth season has left many in shock. The fans long suspected that Tariq’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) adventure into the world of drugs and crime would not have a happy ending. But the shocking death of his little sister Raina (Donshea Hopkins) was something nobody expected.

On Sunday night’s episode of Power, Ray Ray (Marcus Callender), a dirty cop, was looking for Tariq after he fled a burglary turned murder scene to make sure that he wouldn’t snitch. The chase ended in an untimely death of Raina, while her brother watches from nearby.

The show’s creator, Courtney Kemp explains:

It had a lot to do with the inevitable, which was that Tariq was getting more and more over his head in dealing with a world he doesn’t understand. What are the natural consequence of messing with gangsters? You get hurt. And in this case, Tariq has also been raised in a family where lying is how it goes — this is what they do. What we also liked is this idea that Tariq has told his sister that he doesn’t want anyone to know, so she finds out and wants to tell mom, and he begs her, “Please, don’t tell anyone.” Well, she listens to him and it costs her her life. And I think that is a really kind of beautiful way to tell that story. She loves her brother, her brother loves her, but at the end of the day, Tariq is possessed with the need to individuate from his parents and it blows up in his face. Unfortunately, she’s the one who gets hurt.

While the world mourns the death of Raina St. Patrick, SOURCE360 celebrates the re-birth of Donshea Hopkins at our annual Block Party.

Hopkins, who plays the beloved character Raina, has long been a friend of The Source Magazine. This year, she moved from just a guest to a performer dropping new two songs, “It Was All A Dream” and “Talk To ‘Em.” Watch out for new music and check her out rocking the crowd!

@donshea_hopkins here at #source360 just performed!!! One of the cast of The hit series Power, Artist as incredible talent #blockparty #toyota360 📸 @strateraproductions A post shared by SOURCE360 (@source_360) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT