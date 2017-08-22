In a special episode of Montreality, the Canadian outlet has put out a previously unseen snippet from an interview conducted with members of the Wu-Tang Clan back in June.

This time around, we get a glimpse into their debate on who will come out as the victor in the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight set to take place Saturday night (August 26) in Las vegas’s T-Mobile Arena.

“I think a boxing punch is different from a martial arts punch,” says RZA. “Floyd should definitely be prepared for the power of a martial artist.”

“A martial artist has a snapping punch with a little bit of extra Chi. Wu-Tang is rooting for you, but don’t take McGregor lightly man. Don’t let him walk away with that.”

Watch the video in full as the collective hashes it out.