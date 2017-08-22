Today in Source News Flash:

Yesterday (August 21), Yo Gotti finally released a visual for his new smash hit “Rake It Up.” The twerk-heavy video features Nicki Minaj dancing around the rapper as well as racing in Lamborghini’s with Blac Chyna. Check it out here.

One Virginia man started a petition to replace Confederate monument with a statue of Missy Elliott. So far, thousands have signed it. Read more on it here.

Buzzfeed has published a new and disturbing report in which Jerhonda Pace alleges that R. Kelly physically abused her. Pace, who at the time was known as Jerhonda Johnson​, was 15 when she met Kelly and 16 when they began having sexual relations. Pace, which is her married name, was given an undisclosed sum of money in exchange for the signing of a non-disclousre agreement.

Supreme revealed its editorial for FW2017 issue of Them Magazine, shot by photographer and filmmaker Ari Marcopolous. The editorial highlights a variety of silhouettes, notable pieces include the “Blood & Semen” hoodie with matching sweatpants, leopard fur coat, all-red hooded leather sleeved jacket, and the infamous Scarface leather bomber.

Nike will be restocking its CLOT x Air VaporMax in fierce red. The restock is scheduled to take place through CLOT’s webshop on a date in the near future.

According to Donald Trump‘s recent address, U.S will not be leaving Afghanistan any time soon. Trump say is that the US will “fight to win,” focus on beating back the Taliban and other terrorists groups and not engage in nation-building. Trump campaigned on getting the US out of Afghanistan, but now he’s taking his generals’ advice.

A group of Cleveland Browns players chose to kneel and huddle during the national anthem before Monday’s preseason game against the New York Giants.