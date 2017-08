Its been a year since Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa finalized their divorce, and Amber is taking the extra step to permanently end things.

The model/entrepreneur was repping her ex-hubby on the back of her arm with a tattoo of a candid portrait of the rapper. She took to Instagram to show tattoo artist Bobby Serna working on the same area where Wiz’s tattoo once existed.

Boss shit 💠🏼💉 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

Amber swapped Wiz’s face with Guns ‘N Roses rocker, Slash. What do you guys think?



(Photo credit: Getty Images)