Dallas Mavericks Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. Was Voted Most Likely To Win NBA Rookie Of The Year

The Mavs high flying point guard was picked to bring the Eddie Gottlieb trophy as the league’s best rookie.

In a recent survey consists of 37 rookies, former NC State standout Dennis Smith Jr. was voted most likely to win NBA Rookie Of The Year. Smith earned 25.7 percent of the vote from the 39 rookies surveyed earlier this month in which he received more votes than LA Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball and the first overall pick of this year’s NBA Draft, 76ers Markelle Fultz.

Smith had an outstanding showing during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists a game. Dennis’s outstanding performance led him to an NBA All-Summer League first team honors. His explosiveness while attacking the rim is some of the reasons why the potential of him becoming an superstar is extremely high. Only time will tell if he meets up to the standards and he becomes Dallas next huge superstar.