Rap icon Earl “DMX” Simmons was granted permission to check into a substance abuse rehabilitation facility earlier today[August 23, 2017] after hitting a series of bad breaks following his federal arrest on tax evasion charges. The good thing is he’s not on house arrest anymore.

DMX violated the conditions of his bail earlier this month by absconding and failing several drug tests, but rather than revoke the ‘Romeo Must Die’ star’s bail, he was granted house arrest as well as permission to travel in order to continue to work. X was offered a movie job in ATL, but things didn’t pan out, so the troubled rapper/actor made the conscious decision to check himself into rehab.

Today, Manhattan Federal Judge Jed Rakoff agreed with the Ruff Ryders frontman and gave him the go ahead to enter rehab without the ankle bracelet.

DMX is still on bail after pleading not guilty to 14 federal counts of tax evasion.