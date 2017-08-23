As part of Jordan Brand’s F/W 2017 holiday collection lineup, the company will be releasing a non-traditional colorway of the Air Jordan 12. Are we excited for the brand new addition to the family? Coming equipped with a bold burgundy design in suede with textile overlays. Small features include white accents on the tongue, metallic silver eyelets on the collar and a rubber sole. These might be the best basketball sneakers coming to the market. Truly an Air Jordan 12 we’ve never seen before and will release in limited quantities.

You will have the chance to purchase a pair of the shoes at a set price of $190 at select Jordan Brand retailers and online starting October 14th. We will keep you posted as more info emerges on the release of the Air Jordan 12 Bordeaux. Check out images of the shoe in the gallery below.

Jumpman will bless us with theses sneakers on October 14th. Mark your calendars.