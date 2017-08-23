On August 21st, 2017 at 1141, Nema’s Boom Boom Room held yet another fascinating showcase for NY Elites to enjoy. “Nanna” got the show started and Elle B gave the crowd that soulful vibe, opening the door for the headliner Ashley Martinez. The former Miss Universe Canada, Ashley, brought her effortless stage presence but more importantly her beautiful vocals left the crowd wanting more.

Artist, UnCutt Art, visually stimulated the audience by creating a masterpiece during the showcase. While comedian and host, “Jonathon Martin”, kept everyone roaring with laughter. Nema Kamar’s appreciation for amazing talent and musical network of friends guaranteed both an entertaining and memorable night for everyone in attendance. Check out the highlight photos below!