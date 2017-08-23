Jeremy Scott has tapped Lil Yachty and Jasmine Sanders for a brand new campaign showing off his collaborative effort with ubiquitously known boot company UGG. Eight boots will drop featuring flame designs, Swavorski crystals and gemstones all dressing the universally known UGG boot.

Prices range for the collection range from $118 to $2,300 USD and the kicks drop starting mid September. Shot by Marcus Mam the campaign showcases a desert landscape and a vintage aesthetic backed up by a set of old school whips.