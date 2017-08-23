Kota the Friend dropped his highly anticipated sophomore project “Paloma Beach” drops today, and it’ receiving some amazing reviews.

Having shared the project exclusively with those in the industry before the public release, critics were loving what they heard this time around from the indie rapper.



Over the past year Kota has been making round, chopping it up with the likes of Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, Sirius Radio’s Satik Selektah, and has been featured on Earmilk, Afropunk, XXL, Highsnobiety and others to talk music and bringing a fresh sound to the industry.

Paloma Beach surely brings just that, as it discusses mental health, depression and getting through life as a 23 year old- all things that are marginalized in Hip-Hop.

With features from Asher Roth, Chris Scholar and others, this project is a perfect new sound for the new season.

Stream it below and keep up with the rising MC at @KotaTheFriend.