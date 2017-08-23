The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are happening this Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. EST and will be broadcasted from Inglewood, CA.

On Monday, MTV announced additions to live performers lineup including Gucci Mane, Logic, Khalid along with Post Malone and Julia Michaels.

Every newly-added performer except Malone is up for an award themselves: While Logic got a nomination in the brand-new category of Best Fight Against The System for his “Black SpiderMan,” Gucci’s “Down” with Fifth Harmony is up for Best Pop. Meanwhile, Khalid and Julia Michaels go head-to-head for the Best New Artist Award.

The performers join an already star-studded lineup, including host Katy Perry, Pink, who is set to receive this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and Kendrick Lamar, who leads the awards show with eight nominations including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “HUMBLE.”