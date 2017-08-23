Quavo is Willing to Re-Do the National Anthem For All Races

Sean Gray from Kentucky thinks the national anthem needs to be improved, and Quavo might be the perfect person to jump on it.

Gray writes on change.org, “It’s the current year, 2017, and I think the nation should get with the times and feature Quavo on the National Anthem. He’s a feature on everything else, so why not?” Quavo supported the petition in the following tweet.

SO THEY WANT HUNCHO TO BE FEATURED ON THE NATIONAL ANTHEM LETS ROLL — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) August 12, 2017

TMZ caught up with Quavo and asked how how serious he was about supporting the petition.

I would love to do it, but I wanna do like a 2017 national anthem for both people, for all races, you know what I’m saying? And put it together.

