Pittsburgh Rapper Lua Proc Drops “Tattoo Shop” Single Featuring DJ Yace

There seems to be a lot of talk within industry circles about Midwest Rapper Lua Proc. The Pittsburgh Rap phenom is the last of a dying breed. His brand/lifestyle is a blend between two extremes, Ghetto and Elegance. Moreover, his music is like a movie but through words. Lua Proc specializes in lyrical content with catchy melodies. His hard bars, delivery, hooks, concepts and swagger set him apart from many other rappers on the independent scene. The award winning wordsmith has collaborated with Twista, Juvenile, and Young Buck.

Lua Proc has developed a loyal following for himself nationwide. Additionally, he has developed his talent amidst many obstacles. But, over the years, he has assembled a total package of musical genius, magnetic charisma and business acumen. More importantly, Lua Proc is back with a dynamic new release called “Tattoo Shop” featuring DJ Yace. The song is slick, smooth and gritty with a commercial appeal. The single is receiving critical acclaim and kudos from DJ’s across the country. Lua Proc looks to excel where his contemporaries have failed by supplying a steady dose of marketable Rap music that appeals to a mass audience.

