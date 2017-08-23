Sign Up for Nike x Off White Right Now

Sign Up for Nike x Off White Right Now

Now that Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike sneaker pack has officially been unveiled, its almost time for release. Nike has recently opened registration for the drop.

The first five of the ten sneakers including the Air Max 90, Air VaporMax, Air Jordan 1, Blazer and Air Presto will drop in select cities including New York City, London, Milan and Paris only. The next five of “the Ten” will release worldwide in November. Sign up for registration here for NYC and here for London and check out the dates and locations for the drop below.

NYC: 9/9 – 9/13 at NikeLab 21 Mercer and DSM

London: 9/18 – 9/22 at NikeLab 1948 and DSM

Milan: 9/21 – 9/25 at NikeLab ST18

Paris: 9/26 – 9/30 at NikeLab P75