T-Pain is known for his signature auto-tune add-on on various tracks. The tuned vocals are featured on tracks from “Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin)” and “Bartender” to “Can’t Believe It.” In 2014, T-Pain appeared on NPR’s Tiny Desk where he performed his classics in an acoustic version. The video so far garnered over 10 million views.

Inspired by the great success of the segment, T-Pain decided to embark on a full acoustic tour, covering six cities across the US. During a recent appearance on NPR, the rapper said:

The love and respect I’ve received from my NPR performance has not only shown a different side of me to fans, but it also has introduced me to a whole different set of fans. All I see on social media is how all my fans want to see this in person, live, with their own eyes.

Fans will soon be able to witness an Auto-Tune-less T-Pain during his upcoming acoustic tour that will begin October in San Francisco with stops in New York, Chicago, Boston and more. He will bring along rappers Smino and Felly as supporting acts. Check out the full list of dates below:

October 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

October 5 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

October 15 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

October 24 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

October 25 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

October 30 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall