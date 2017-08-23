Imagine “Uncle Drew” teaming up with the “Babyface Assassin” and “Durantula?! The entire league would’ve protest for this dominance in the making. But the scary thing about it is……..it almost happened.

As fans and players leaguewide are still letting the blockbuster deal that Boston and Cleveland pulled off, there have been reports that there were teams who were heavy hitters in potentially acquiring the former Cavs all star point guard. Squads like the Knicks, the Milwaukee Bucks and your reigning NBA world champions, the Golden State Warriors. According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, the Cavs have contacted the Golden State Warriors about about a deal regarding sending one half of the “Splash Brothers” Klay Thompson to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving.

With two years left off of his deal, Thompson is coming off of an career season despite the outstanding All Star caliber play from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Draymond Green. If the Warriors was to approve of the deal, Kyrie would’ve been an great playmaker for KD and Steph. In addition, he would’ve found ways to keep Draymond active thanks to his pick and roll IQ. But what if Klay was in Believeland?! Life would’ve been easier for LeBron as he would’ve had another long range sniper to kick it to whenever the defense collapse on him. Now that’s wishful thinking for you fantasy league GM’s.