VOTE: How Do You Feel About Quavo Remixing the National Anthem?

A petition has received over 7,000 signatures to have Quavo re-do the National Anthem. The creator of the petition Sean Gray, justifies his request by saying the rapper is “featured on everything anyway”.

Quavo fully supports the petition and wants to make an entirely new 2017 National Anthem aimed at all races. How do you feel about that?

