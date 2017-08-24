JAY-Z is Set To Perform On Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live has a star-studded line-up for the premiere of season 43. Ryan Gosling will be the host of the season premiere, with musical guest JAY-Z.

The announcement was made on Thursday’s Weekend Update, then re-announced on the show’s official Twitter account.

Season 43 premieres on September 30 with @RyanGosling and JAY-Z! #SNL pic.twitter.com/a2kdhJGVs0 — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) August 25, 2017

The La La Land actor hosted SNL in 2015, and Hov has performed three times so far. It’s safe to assume that Jigga will perform songs off his latest, critically-acclaimed project, 4:44.

Don’t miss the SNL season premiere on September 30th. Until then, you can watch JAY-Z and Justin Timberlake perform “Suit & Tie” on SNL in 2013 above.