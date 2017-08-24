Former WWE and WCW wrestler Jeff Jarrett is multi-faceted. A skilled wrestler during his 20-plus year career, Jarrett is respected in his field for being skilled as a wrestler and for his management skills.

The current head honcho at Global Force Wrestling, Jarrett may be respected by his peers, but he he has his favorites too.

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Jarrett had nothing but high praise for his peers that included: Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Diesel, Yokozuna and Razor Ramon.

Another one of his favorites was fellow former Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon who he faced and defeated in the opening match of the WWF Royal Rumble in 1995.

After the steroids scandal that hit professional wrestling hard in the 90s Jarrett deducts that Scott Hall, who played the character of Razor Ramon; contributed to the WWE’s facelift. “Razor Ramon was a big, big part of that,” Jeff Jarrett told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

Added Jarrett:

“You know later when he went to WCW with Scott Hall that was still Razor he was still Razor and it goes without saying his athletic ability, his mind for the business and all of that. But he knew how to connect. He connected with you as a young man obviously and he connected with literally millions around the world. It was a cool time and we had about a we call it in the business being married to one another for about 12 months.”