Lil’ Yachty and Bravado announce the launch of Yachty’s Pizzeria, a pop-up pizzeria concept by Lil Yachty that will take over Famous Ben’s Pizzeria this weekend in New York City.

The Atlanta-born artist will offer New Yorkers a unique opportunity to enjoy a legendary slice while shopping limited-edition exclusive merchandise inspired by Yachty’s Pizzeria.

The pop-up will offer six styles available for purchase, including a short sleeve tee, long sleeve tee, hoodie, satin bomber jacket, hat, and a refrigerator magnet.

More event info:

Friday, August 25- Saturday, August 26

12-7pm

Famous Ben’s Pizza

177 Spring Street