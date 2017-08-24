Mac Cosmetics Will Be Honoring Aaliyah With Her Own Collection

MAC Cosmetics will be honoring Aaliyah with a highly anticipated collection. Fans have been urging for MAC to launch this limited time collection for years in a circulating petition, and now it’s finally happening.

In a press statement, MAC said:

Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the MAC Aaliyah collection. You made it happen!

There is no additional information about the collection besides that it’s being released next Summer. According to change.org Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton, said that the late singer was a fan of MAC and her favorite MAC products include, Chelsea Lipstick, Cherish Lipstick, Chestnut Lipliner, espresso eyeshadow, and biscuit eyeshadow. The collection could possibly include similar items.