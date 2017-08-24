The Bad Boys 3 movie starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith has been reported to be in the process of being filmed for months, but after “losing a director and release date,” it just doesn’t look like the film will make it to theaters this time around.

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” Martin Lawrence reveals to Entertainment Weekly. “Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

This is a big disappointment for fans of the highly successful film series. Last year Will Smith said that ‘Bad Boys 3’ was “very, very, very close,” to being released. It was also mentioned that ‘Bad Boys 4’ was set for 2019.

Hopefully Martin’s statement doesn’t end up being the ultimate outcome. The studio is still teasing release dates so this is still a great sign. Only time will tell so keep those fingers crossed.