Representing Queens, NY, Mike Classic introduces new visual for his hit single “Whoosah.” If you don’t know who Mike Classic is, time to do your homework. Rapper/singer, writer and producer has gained acclaim from the likes of Ebro and Bryson Tiller and “Whoosah” brought him a deal with Sony Music.

Coming from a hometown of names such as Nas and J. Cole, Classic has big shoes to fill, but is not afraid to strive to do so.

The newly released “Whoosah” video was directed by RonalD Reid and tells an unexpected love story.

Mike Classic said this about it:

I wanted the video to contrast the vibe of the song to some degree. I didn’t want it to be a typical video, with girls just dancing and all. I wanted an element of suspense and action , but still sexy at the same time, and I think it worked out pretty well.

Check out the video above and see for yourself