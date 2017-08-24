Representing Queens, NY, Mike Classic introduces new visual for his hit single “Woosah.” If you don’t know who Mike Classic is, time to do your homework. Rapper/singer, writer and producer has gained acclaim from the likes of Ebro and Bryson Tiller.

Coming from a hometown of some of Hip-Hop greatest names, Classic has big shoes to fill, but is not afraid to strive to do so.

The newly released “Woosah” video was directed by RonalD Reid and tells an unexpected love story.

Mike Classic said this about it:

With this video I wanted to embody nonjudgmental love, and pure vibes. We tend to see people only skin deep , not knowing that change is a possibility with the proper people and proper surroundings. Sometimes all it takes is a conversation, sometimes a night out – in this case, a rhythm you can kickback & relax too. Woosah…

Check out the video above and see for yourself