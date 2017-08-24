Just when you thought the good folks at 2k Sports created a masterpiece with NBA 2k17, they are looking like they are about to revolutionized fantasy basketball at its best in NBA 2k18.

With the regular season just 2 months away, the NBA off season has been an wacky, erratic, eye opener for the ages. With huge monster signings and blockbuster deals, the league is starting to shape up to be an soap opera for the hoops fanatic. Good thing we have 2K to create an masterpiece to play out scenarios and control the outcome of all the “what if’s”. You can include the involvement of putting together each of the 30 NBA franchises all time roster. Announced today, NBA 2K18 has unveiled the complete all-time team rosters for all 30 NBA franchises.

Using the current Golden State Warriors in the virtual simulation almost counts as cheating, but now Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson form a lethal starting five alongside Chris Mullin, Rick Barry and Wilt Chamberlain. Despite his 96 rating, Kevin Durant rides the bench. You can now play with other greats such as Walt “Clyde Frazier” and Patrick Ewing on the New York Knicks. MJ, Dennis Rodman, Jimmy Butler and Scottie Pippin are also involved in the mix as well as a random Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury sighting for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Check out this dope trailer of another innovating creation for the hoops culture below.