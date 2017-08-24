Netflix will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Def Comedy Jam series in a forthcoming special titled Def Comedy Jam 25.

Def Comedy Jam 25 will display the impact and legacy of the long-running HBO series that is responsible for launching the careers of many Black comedians like Martin Lawrence, Cedric The Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Monique, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, JB Smoove, D.L. Hughley, Tracy Morgan, Sheryl Underwood and more.

The special will star Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Sommore, and more. The Netflix special is executive produced by Stan Lathan, Russell Simmons, Sandy Wernick, and Jesse Collins. Def Comedy Jam 25 is set to premiere this Fall. In the mean time, you can check out the trailer above.