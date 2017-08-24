Nipsey Hussle just added another industry to his multitude of business ventures.After introducing The Marathon Clothing “smart store” in Los Angeles earlier this summer, the LA rapper announced on August 20th that he will be investing in a crypto currency “Follow Coin.”
Currently there are more than 800 Crypto currencies to choose from. How do you know which one is a solid investment? Simple! Just follow people who’re there since the first days of bitcoin. Follow influencers with scorecards and check it against the market and your portfolio. Follow the best performing investors and trade exactly like them with the copy trade feature.
Follow Coin also posted a message on Instagram about round one of investment sales prior to its initial coin offering (ICO). “We are excited to announce that our first wave of pre-ico has met our cap goal!! Big announcement and more opportunity coming next week!! Stay tuned!” read a caption for an image uploaded on the company’s IG page last week.
Round 2 of pre-ICO sales are scheduled to close on August 30 with Follow Coin currently looking to open public ICO sales on September 22.
