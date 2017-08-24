PartyNextDoor Breaks Down in New Track

PartyNextDoor Breaks Down in New Track

PartyNextDoor shared a new track Thursday, August 24th called “Break Me Down”. The song is presumably an open letter because he says one notable line: “Why you act like you don’t know me?/Before all the K’s, Kylie’s, and Kehlani’s, whoa”.

After sharing the track, he began a social media rollout.

Ain't this what you wanna see? Me breaking down — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) August 24, 2017

You got me out here hittin my crunches, you got me out here skipping on lunches pic.twitter.com/Yyk4LUwbe4 — PARTYNEXTDOOR (@partynextdoor) August 24, 2017

He also uploaded a screenshot of an e-mail from an anonymous recipient.

Perhaps “Break Me Down” is dedicated to the person who sent this e-mail. Take a listen below.