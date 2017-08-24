PartyNextDoor shared a new track Thursday, August 24th called “Break Me Down”. The song is presumably an open letter because he says one notable line: “Why you act like you don’t know me?/Before all the K’s, Kylie’s, and Kehlani’s, whoa”.
After sharing the track, he began a social media rollout.
Ain't this what you wanna see? Me breaking down
You got me out here hittin my crunches, you got me out here skipping on lunches pic.twitter.com/Yyk4LUwbe4
He also uploaded a screenshot of an e-mail from an anonymous recipient.
Perhaps “Break Me Down” is dedicated to the person who sent this e-mail. Take a listen below.