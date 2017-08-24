Today in Source News Flash:

Earlier this month, a petition was created in hopes of convincing Quavo to remake the National Anthem. “There’s a lot going behind the national anthem,” Quavo told TMZ. “I would love to do it, but I wanna do a 2017 national anthem for both people and all races. Something that’s representing now. Something that representing the modern day national anthem.”

Tyler, The Creator, despite earlier comments about no plans to go on tour, has just announced a 20-show nationwide trip for his latest album Flower Boy.

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Joey Bada$$ cancelled his upcoming shows on Logic’s Everybody Tour. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, my Cleveland, Chicago & Toronto shows on the #EverybodyTour are cancelled,” the 22-year-old rapper tweeted.

Edison Chen and KB’s Emotionally Unavailable have teamed up with Readymade for a new DSM special jacket.

All-new FENTY x PUMA cleater creeper from Rihanna will be releasing on August 31st.

Congressional investigators have unearthed an email from a top aide to Donald Trump that referenced a previously unreported effort to arrange a meeting last year between Trump campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

In the courtyard in front of NFL headquarters and spilling out into the sidewalk and stretching more than a city block away, hundreds gathered for a rally in support of free agent Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday.