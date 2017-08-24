In tandem with her Clara Lionel Foundation, founded in 2012 in honor of her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithewate, Rihanna has announced a new initiative that will go towards benefitting young girls in need of an education in Malawi while giving fans a chance to earn a ticket to her lauded Diamond Ball.

This new fundraiser will take place from August 23-September 5th, and at its close one donor will be selected at random as a winner and will gain the opportunity to attend the third annual Diamond Ball at NYC’s Cipirani Wall Street on September 14 with a friend.

The package will included roundtrip airfare to New York City and hotel accomodations for one night.

The foundation has broken down how your donation will be used:

– Every $1 donated will provide one brick to a school in Malawi

– Every $5 will provide five bricks to a school in Malawi

– Every $10 will provide ten books

– Every $15 will provide a girl with essential school supplies

– Every $20 will provide a month of schooling for a girl

It was earlier this year that the “Wild Thoughts” singer eanred the distinction of Humanitarian of The Year from Harvard University. Toward the end of her speech, she called the crowd to tap into their giving spirit in order to truly bring about change.

“I want to challenge each of you to make a commitment to help one person, one organization, one situation that touches your heart,” said Rihanna. “My grandmother always used to say if you have a dollar, there’s plenty to share.”

Find out more information on how to donate here.