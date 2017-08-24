The actor who played Suge Knight in “Straight Outta Compton” was busted for punching two people during a restaurant melee in New Jersey, authorities said Wednesday.

R. Marcos Taylor argued with the manager of Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Green Brook on Aug. 9 before the actor punched him several times in the face, according to cops and TMZ on Wednesday, which quoted unnamed sources.

When restaurant employees dragged Taylor out, he kept swinging with pushed a woman in the head, the celebrity gossip site reported.

The actor — a 40-year-old Plainfield, NJ resident — was charged with simple assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct stemming from the incident, which unfolded at about 7:30 p.m., Green Brook police said.

Marcos claims he was acting in self-defense, according to the site