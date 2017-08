Tony Mike Takes You to Paradise in New Single

Tony Mike gives us a better insight of who he is as a person in his newly released single, “Paradise”.

He expresses his growth as an artist as well as salutes his hometown New Jersey. “I was raised in the Garden, it’s a lot of shade in the Garden / I know they wanna stop this, funny how they treat you when you gone”.

Take a listen below as Tony Mike takes you to Paradise.