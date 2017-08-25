Today in Source News Flash:

The day finally arrived that Soundcloud sensation, XXXTentacion released his debut studio album 17. You can buy it on iTunes or listen on Apple Music now.

Even though JAY-Z doesn’t begin to officially tour with 4:44 for two more months, he kicked off few festival appearances in UK on Saturday. JAY-Z performed, and will likely be continuing to perform, in front of a 40-foot inflatable dog balloon designed by Jeff Koons. Now, that’s a stage…

Thrilled to work with Jay-Z to create a 40-foot Balloon Dog for his festival tour. #jayz #jeffkoons #balloondog #vfestival Photo by @samneill_photo A post shared by Jeff Koons (@jeffkoons) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

A$AP Ferg spoke about the recent sexual assault allegations against A$AP Mob’s A$AP Bari in an interview on Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club Wednesday (August 23). “He still part of A$AP Mob, but we had to kind of sit him down for a second, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “We don’t condone that kind of behavior.”

The Fall 2017 collection from UNDEFEATED is looking to 90s sportswear and is a must-have.

Kanye has been sporting his unreleased grey adidas YEEZY Powerphase for a while, and now we get another look at the upcoming colorway, in addition to a never-before-seen black iteration. Much like the grey pair, the black joints feature a tonal leather look, complete with matching laces and adidas and Calabasas branding alongside.

Hurricane Harvey is blowing toward Texas, and people are getting out of its way. Harvey is now a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico. But by the time it makes landfall near Corpus Christi — late tonight or early tomorrow — it’s predicted to be a dangerous Category 3.

The day has finally arrived, the MAyweather vs McGregor fight is happening tomorrow, August 26 at 9 p.m. ET (main card) in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas