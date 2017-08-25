Hospitality service AirBnb has been the subject of much criticism in the past for its enabling of discrimination on its home-sharing platform.

In a slew of public relations initiatives, the company has attempted to clean house in displaying its push for diversity and inclusion and its latest move comes with bringing actor and notable activist Danny Glover on as an adviser to better engage communities of color.

“Many people know Mr. Glover from his memorable performances in world-renowned films and television programs, but progressives throughout America and the world know Mr. Glover as a steadfast advocate for social justice,” said Janaye Ingram, AirBnb’s director of partnerships. “For more than five decades, Mr. Glover has fought for economic empowerment in communities of color. We’re honored to be working with him to ensure that all guests feel at home on Airbnb—no matter who they are, what they look like, or where they’re from.”

This follows up on the company’s latest partnership with the NAACP which resulted in a commitment in March of this year to double the number of hosts in communities populated by minorities.

Just last month, they announced a collaboration with the organization to design classes aimed toward educating communities of color on the economic benefits of hosting homes.

“I know Airbnb has had its own share of challenges in this arena, but working with them, I’ve seen firsthand how committed they are to getting it right,” Glover wrote in a statement. “I have been incredibly heartened to see the resources, desire, and drive they are directing towards ensuring that their service is used fairly and inclusively.