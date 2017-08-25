The price of the iPhone 8 has been a hot debate for months now, and now a new report looks to weigh in on a topic that will only get more intense in a few weeks.

According to media reports, Apple will price the upcoming flagship iPhone 8 starting at $999. The information comes from within an editorial posted recently, and says the handset will be priced “around $999,” based on information gathered from unnamed sources. And, as expected, the article goes onto list the stand-out features the handset will have, including facial recognition, minimized bezels, and more of everything we’ve heard up to this point.

If this report is true, and the information gathered is accurate, it would mean that the rumored iPhone 8 could start at $999 for the 64GB variant, and that it will go up to $1,199 for the 256GB variant. On top of that, if this pricing is accurate, it also means that the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus could follow along with the current pricing models that are in place for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Smartphones are certainly getting more expensive for flagships, and the rumor mill has been preparing potential iPhone 8 customers for a decidedly more expensive handset this year when compared to previous years. Just recently Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 8, which features 64GB of built-in storage (and a microSD card slot), and has a retail price of around $940. Seeing the flagship iPhone 8 at just over that, for the 64GB model, wouldn’t be a shock.

Still, are you planning on spending that much money for Apple’s upcoming flagship iPhone? We don’t have long to wait, probably, as Apple’s event is rumored to kick off on September 12, with the launch of the iPhone 8 expected later in the month on September 22.