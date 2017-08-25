Angel Marino AKA (Aim High) was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. Her first mixtape was entitled “Crown Me The Ambassador.” She followed up the mixtape with her EP called “Star Status 8,” which was produced by Bad Ink Music Group and DJ Cash Back. Aim is an incredible performer with a dynamic stage presence. She opened up for artists like 2 Chainz, Future, Travis Porter, Cap 1, Skooly and Short Dawg for the STREET EXECS TOUR in 2015. Aim High also performed in the Return of the Titans concert that same year, which featured Whodini, EPMD, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, and Big Daddy Kane. Finally, she also oppened up for Icewear Vezzo, Plies & Twista, Lil Boosie, Shawty Lo & Neyo.

Aim High was given the natural gift to sing and write. She eventually began transforming her poems into rap songs. She was inspired by her mother Demeatrice “Dee-Dee” Marino, a well-known singer who had collaborations with the “Floaters.” Sadly, in 1985, Aim High’s mother was murdered in front of her when she was just 2 years old. Aim High was determined not to let her mother’s death be in vain. Hence, she began to develop a name for herself by making her way through the stone doors of the entertainment world. The head strong rapstress demands respect, and equality while maintaining her pride and dignity.

Aim high has a unique sound and style. The rapstress is versatile with an universal appeal. Her latest release is the critically acclaimed EP called “Star Status 8,” which is available now on iTunes, DatPiff, Spotify and more. Aim High looks to excel where her contemporaries have failed by supplying a steady dose of marketable true Hip-Hop that appeals to a mass audience. Her poetic rap lyrics give insight to the very soul and core of her motivation and unrelenting desire to achieve the ultimate level of success.

Twitter: @1aimhigh